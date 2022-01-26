Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

EWC opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

