Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.