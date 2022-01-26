Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biotricity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Biotricity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BTCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biotricity in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Biotricity Profile

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

