Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 84,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 180,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,017,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 42,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.