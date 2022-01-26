MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.