MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.
MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.