Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.94. Manitex International shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 54,660 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

