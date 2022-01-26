Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $22.18

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $23.65. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 110,758 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,949,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 310,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

