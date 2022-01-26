MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX traded up $7.63 on Wednesday, hitting $359.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $589.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.83.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

