Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 128.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

