Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

