Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 7,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
