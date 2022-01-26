Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 7,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.