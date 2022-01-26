Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MATW opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 430.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Matthews International by 66.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matthews International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

