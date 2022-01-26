Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 430.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.20. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 1,100.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,749,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 159,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Matthews International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.