MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Achieves $843,465.12 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $843,465.12 and $51,197.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,864.50 or 1.00139148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00091201 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00244898 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00352320 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00146225 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

