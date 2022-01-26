Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 51,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,242. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.