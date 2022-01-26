MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MEG Energy traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 266240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.36.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.25.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

