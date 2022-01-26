Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,700 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $3,741,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 394,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

