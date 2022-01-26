Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,086,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 115,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $23,878,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

NYSE MOH opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

