Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 5,200 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AES were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

