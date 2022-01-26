Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE WST opened at $378.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.