Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 430 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

