Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ExlService by 1,550.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

