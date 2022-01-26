Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 140.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after buying an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after buying an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after buying an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

