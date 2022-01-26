Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,422,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,581,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,188,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,312,000.

Shares of IMCG opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30.

