Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,382 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 226,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $153.29 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

