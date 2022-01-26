Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,481 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Amundi bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

