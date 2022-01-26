Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,255,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 39,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

TAXF stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28.

