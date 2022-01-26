Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 243 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,636,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $460.20 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $375.06 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.52 and a 200-day moving average of $486.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.