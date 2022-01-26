Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 40.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 216.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. 139,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. Merus has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

