Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the mining company on Sunday, February 20th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of MSB stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $464.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesabi Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Mesabi Trust worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

