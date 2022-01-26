MetaHash (MHC) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $17.34 million and $458,086.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.34 or 0.06841253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,960.28 or 0.99946983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,214,930,179 coins and its circulating supply is 3,044,322,473 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

