Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading Down 6.3%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.29). 955,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 677,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.80 ($1.37).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTRO shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.11) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £170.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.71.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

