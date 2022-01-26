Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at ATB Capital

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRU. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. NBF increased their target price on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.34. 210,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,319. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.47. The company has a market cap of C$15.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

