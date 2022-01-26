MGIC Investment (MTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

