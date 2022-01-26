MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Up 4.2%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 6,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

