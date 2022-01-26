Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,652,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,037,898 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $685,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 254,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

