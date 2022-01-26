Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

MBCN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlefield Banc stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 229.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

