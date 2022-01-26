Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after purchasing an additional 251,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 in the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

MRTX opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

