Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 604,574 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,574 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.