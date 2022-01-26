Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.40 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,619 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $38,878,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.