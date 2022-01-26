Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,267 shares of company stock valued at $23,835,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

