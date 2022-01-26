Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

