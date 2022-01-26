Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 21,957 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

