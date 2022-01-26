Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IR stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
