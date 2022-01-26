Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

