Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 279 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.61 and a 200-day moving average of $413.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.