Mizuho Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $182.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $187.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $153.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.