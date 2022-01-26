Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moderna were worth $476,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,485,680. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.06.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

