Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MOD opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 93,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

