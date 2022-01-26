Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.