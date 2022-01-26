Mondi (LON:MNDI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) target price on the stock.

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,814 ($24.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,709 ($23.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,088 ($28.17). The firm has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,823.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,886.85.

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,764 ($23.80) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($133,894.55). Also, insider Sue Clark acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,785 ($24.08) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($96,330.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,642 shares of company stock worth $17,093,776 in the last 90 days.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

